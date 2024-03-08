We are the leading car, micro bus, tourist bus, coach, ambulance, grand cabin, pick up, truck, and covered van rental service provider in Dhaka. Haque rent a car in Dhaka, Bangladesh provide quality and professional service for the clients.

Website Address 81 Sukrabad Rd, Dhaka 1207 Phone 01715834829 Category Travel and Tourism >> Transportation Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 14 Times