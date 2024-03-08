You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Transportation >>  Haque Rent A Car

We are the leading car, micro bus, tourist bus, coach, ambulance, grand cabin, pick up, truck, and covered van rental service provider in Dhaka. Haque rent a car in Dhaka, Bangladesh provide quality and professional service for the clients.

Website https://www.haquerentacar.com/
Address81 Sukrabad Rd, Dhaka 1207
Phone01715834829
Category Travel and Tourism >> Transportation
