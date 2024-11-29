School Bus BD – Schoolbus Transport service with App

Digitizing School Transportation Ensuring Safety and Comfort in Every Ride

At SchoolBus BD, our mission is to revolutionize school transportation by integrating digital solutions and smart technologies. We are dedicated to ensuring the utmost safety and comfort for students during their daily commutes. Our commitment lies in providing a technologically advanced, reliable, and secure school transport experience.

Website Address Road-7, Block-C, House-15, 2nd Floor, Niketon Housing Society, Gulshan 1, Dhaka-1212 Phone 01896047088