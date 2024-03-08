You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Transportation >> Sheba Rent A Car
Sheba Rent A Car
Sheba rent a car provide car rental support in Hourly, Daily and Monthly Basis. We have wide range of vehicle for rent e.g. Cars, Micro Bus, Tourist Bus and ambulance.
Sheba rent a car is one of the best and most reliable car rental company in Dhaka, Bangladesh which offers varied choice of model of sedan cars, luxury cars, SUV’s, and mini vans, Sheba Rent A Car is one of the finest people mobility companies in Bangladesh. Sheba Rent A Car is now probably largest passenger transportation company in Bangladesh.
