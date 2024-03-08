You are here: Home >> Travel and Tourism >> Transportation >>  Zoom Rent A Car

Zoom Rent a Car in Dhaka has become the top trade name in car rental services in Bangladesh. Zoom Rent a Car is popular in Bangladesh for quality service. We make sure a stress-free car rental experience by providing superior services that provide to our customer’s individual needs. Customer satisfaction by providing quality services is our mission. It’s a promise to every customer.

Zoom Rent A Car
Website https://www.zoomrentacar.com.bd/
AddressHouse # 2/4, Tolarbag, Mirpur-1, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.
Phone01711306557
Category Travel and Tourism >> Transportation
