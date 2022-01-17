Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Vivo Y20
৳14,990.00 ৳13,990.00
You Save: ৳1,000.00 (7%)
Brand: Vivo
- Released: August 28, 2020 (Official)
- Display: 6.51 inches (1600×720 pixels)
- Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Storage: 64GB
- RAM: 3GB + 4GB + 6GB
Vivo Y20 – Specification
General
- BrandVivo
- ModelY20
- ReleasedAugust 28, 2020 (Official)
- StatusAvailable
- Official Price৳.13,990Tk (4GB+64GB)
Design
- DimensionsHeight: 164.4 mm
Width: 76.3 mm
Thickness: 8.4 mm
- Weight192.3 grams
- Build MaterialFront: Glass
Back: Plastic
- WaterproofsNo
- ColoursObsidian Black
Purist Blue
Dawn White
Display
- Display TypeIPS LCD
- Screen Size6.51 inches
- Screen Resolution1600 x 720 pixels
- Screen-to-body Ratio81.6%
- Pixel Density270 ppi
- Aspect Ratio20:9
- Touch ScreenCapacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Main Camera
- Camera SystemTriple Camera
- Resolution13MP, f/2.2, (Primary Camera)
2MP, f/2.4, (Macro Camera)
2MP, f/2.4, (Depth Camera)
- AutoFocus
- FlashYes, LED Flash
- Video1080p@30fps
- FeaturesDigital Zoom
Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF)
HDR
Auto Flash
Touch Focus
Face detection
Continuous Shooting
Selfie Camera
- Camera SystemSingle Camera
- Resolution8MP, f/1.8
(Primary Camera)
- FlashYes, Screen Flash
- Video1080p@30fps
Performance
- Operating SystemAndroid 10 (Q)
Funtouch 10.5
- ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm)
- ProcessorOcta-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
- GraphicsAdreno 610
- RAM3GB + 4GB + 6GB
Storage
- Internal Memory64GB
- Memory Card SlotMicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
- External Memory SupportYes, Up to 256GB
- USB OTG Support
Battery
- TypeLi-Polymer
- Capacity5,000 mAh
- Charging18W Fast Charging
- Fast Charging
- PlacementNon-removable
Network
- TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
- 2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
- 3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
- 4G Network1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
- SIMDual-SIM
- SIM Card SizesSIM1: Nano
SIM2: Nano
- SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Connectivity
- WiFiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
- WiFi FeaturesWi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
- Bluetooth Version5.0
- GPSYes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo
- NFC
- USBMicroUSB 2.0
- Support Wireless Charging
Multimedia
- LoudspeakerYes
- FM RadioYes
- Headphone Jack
Features
- Fingerprint SensorYes, fingerprint (side-mounted)
- Other SensorsLight Sensor
Accelerometer
Proximity
Compass
What’s Inside the Box?
- In the BoxVivo Y20 Handset
Transparent Back Cover
Power Adapter
MicroUSB Cable
SIM Ejector Tool
User Documentation
OUR RATING
The overall rating is based on review by our editors.8
- Design8 / 10
- Display8 / 10
- Camera8 / 10
- Battery8 / 10
- Performance8 / 10
- Usability8 / 10
Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh & Full Specifications (Highlights)
Vivo has officially launched its smartphone called the Vivo Y20 in the month of August 2020. This Vivo Y20 comes with some great features which are discussed in detail below. Before we jump into the full specs let’s take a look at what key features are included in this device from Vivo.
Key Features
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm)
Octa-Core processor
|Display
|6.51-inch IPS LCD
(1600×720 pixels)
|Camera
|Rear: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front: 8MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
18W Fast Charging
|RAM
|3GB + 4GB + 6GB
|Storage
|64GB
The Vivo Y20 was first released on 28 August 2020. This smartphone is powered by an Octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm) chipset, starting with 3GB+4GB+6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Vivo Y20 measures 8.4 millimeters in thickness and weighs around 192 grams. The device sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, having a resolution of 1600×720 pixels with a bezel-less waterdrop notch design.
In regards to the cameras, it has a triple-camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with the support of LED flash. Also, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Among the camera features it supports, HDR, Face Detection, Phase Detection Autofocus, and more.
For power consumption, the Vivo Y20 is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with the support of 18W Fast Charging. This device supports a USB Type-C port and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Vivo Y20 runs with Android Version 10(Q) based-Funtouch 10.5 operating system. The device comes in three color variants – Obsidian Black, Purist Blue & Dawn White.
Now let’s talk about the price and its availability:
The Vivo Y20 is now officially available in Bangladesh and here are the details of prices and availability below:
The Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh is officially 13,990Tk with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of Internal Storage. You can purchase this device from Vivo’s official store in Bangladesh.
FAQs on Vivo Y20
When was the Vivo Y20 released?
The Vivo Y20 was officially released on 28 August 2020.
Does Vivo Y20 support 5G network?
No, Vivo Y20 doesn’t support the 5G network.
Does Vivo Y20 support Fast Charging?
Yes, Vivo Y20 supports 18W fast charging.
Is Vivo Y20 waterproof?
No, Vivo Y20 is not waterproof.
What is the price of Vivo Y20 in Bangladesh?
The Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh is officially 13,990Tk with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.