Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20 – Specification

General

Brand Vivo

Vivo Model Y20

Y20 Released August 28, 2020 (Official)

August 28, 2020 (Official) Status Available

Available Official Price৳.13,990Tk (4GB+64GB)

Design

Dimensions Height: 164.4 mm

Width: 76.3 mm

Thickness: 8.4 mm

Height: 164.4 mm Width: 76.3 mm Thickness: 8.4 mm Weight 192.3 grams

192.3 grams Build Material Front: Glass

Back: Plastic

Front: Glass Back: Plastic Waterproofs No

No ColoursObsidian Black

Purist Blue

Dawn White

Display

Display Type IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen Size 6.51 inches

6.51 inches Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels

1600 x 720 pixels Screen-to-body Ratio 81.6%

81.6% Pixel Density 270 ppi

270 ppi Aspect Ratio 20:9

20:9 Touch ScreenCapacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Main Camera

Camera System Triple Camera

Triple Camera Resolution 13MP, f/2.2, (Primary Camera)

2MP, f/2.4, (Macro Camera)

2MP, f/2.4, (Depth Camera)

13MP, f/2.2, (Primary Camera) 2MP, f/2.4, (Macro Camera) 2MP, f/2.4, (Depth Camera) AutoFocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Yes, LED Flash Video 1080p@30fps

1080p@30fps FeaturesDigital Zoom

Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF)

HDR

Auto Flash

Touch Focus

Face detection

Continuous Shooting

Selfie Camera

Camera System Single Camera

Single Camera Resolution 8MP, f/1.8

(Primary Camera)

8MP, f/1.8 (Primary Camera) Flash Yes, Screen Flash

Yes, Screen Flash Video1080p@30fps

Performance

Operating System Android 10 (Q)

Funtouch 10.5

Android 10 (Q) Funtouch 10.5 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm) Processor Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Graphics Adreno 610

Adreno 610 RAM3GB + 4GB + 6GB

Storage

Internal Memory 64GB

64GB Memory Card Slot MicroSDXC (dedicated slot)

MicroSDXC (dedicated slot) External Memory Support Yes, Up to 256GB

Yes, Up to 256GB USB OTG Support

Battery

Type Li-Polymer

Li-Polymer Capacity 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Charging 18W Fast Charging

18W Fast Charging Fast Charging

PlacementNon-removable

Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Network 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41

1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41

1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 SIM Dual-SIM

Dual-SIM SIM Card Sizes SIM1: Nano

SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Connectivity

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band WiFi Features Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth Version 5.0

5.0 GPS Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo

Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo NFC

USB MicroUSB 2.0

MicroUSB 2.0 Support Wireless Charging

Multimedia

Loudspeaker Yes

Yes FM Radio Yes

Yes Headphone Jack

Features

Fingerprint Sensor Yes, fingerprint (side-mounted)

Yes, fingerprint (side-mounted) Other SensorsLight Sensor

Accelerometer

Proximity

Compass

What’s Inside the Box?

In the BoxVivo Y20 Handset

Transparent Back Cover

Power Adapter

MicroUSB Cable

SIM Ejector Tool

User Documentation

Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh & Full Specifications (Highlights)

Vivo has officially launched its smartphone called the Vivo Y20 in the month of August 2020. This Vivo Y20 comes with some great features which are discussed in detail below. Before we jump into the full specs let’s take a look at what key features are included in this device from Vivo.

Key Features

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm)

Octa-Core processor Display 6.51-inch IPS LCD

(1600×720 pixels) Camera Rear: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front: 8MP Battery 5,000 mAh

18W Fast Charging RAM 3GB + 4GB + 6GB Storage 64GB

The Vivo Y20 was first released on 28 August 2020. This smartphone is powered by an Octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11nm) chipset, starting with 3GB+4GB+6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y20 measures 8.4 millimeters in thickness and weighs around 192 grams. The device sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, having a resolution of 1600×720 pixels with a bezel-less waterdrop notch design.

In regards to the cameras, it has a triple-camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with the support of LED flash. Also, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Among the camera features it supports, HDR, Face Detection, Phase Detection Autofocus, and more.

For power consumption, the Vivo Y20 is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with the support of 18W Fast Charging. This device supports a USB Type-C port and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y20 runs with Android Version 10(Q) based-Funtouch 10.5 operating system. The device comes in three color variants – Obsidian Black, Purist Blue & Dawn White.

Now let’s talk about the price and its availability:

The Vivo Y20 is now officially available in Bangladesh and here are the details of prices and availability below:

The Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh is officially 13,990Tk with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of Internal Storage. You can purchase this device from Vivo’s official store in Bangladesh.

FAQs on Vivo Y20

When was the Vivo Y20 released?

The Vivo Y20 was officially released on 28 August 2020.

Does Vivo Y20 support 5G network?

No, Vivo Y20 doesn’t support the 5G network.

Does Vivo Y20 support Fast Charging?

Yes, Vivo Y20 supports 18W fast charging.

Is Vivo Y20 waterproof?

No, Vivo Y20 is not waterproof.

What is the price of Vivo Y20 in Bangladesh?

The Vivo Y20 Price in Bangladesh is officially 13,990Tk with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.