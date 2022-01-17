Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

৳ 19,999 ৳ 19,299

Released 2021, March 16
178.8g, 8.3mm thickness
Android 11, MIUI 12
64GB/128GB storage, microSDXC
1-year official warranty product Xiaomi note 10 prices in Bangladesh

Specification

Features

SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Platform

ChipsetQualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
GPUAdreno 612

Sound

LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
24-bit/192kHz audio

Display

TypeSuper AMOLED, 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
Size6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 PPI density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3

Body

Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
Weight178.8 g (6.31 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection (market/region dependent)

MAIN CAMERA

Quad48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps

SELFIE CAMERA

Single13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR
Video1080p@30fps

Memory

Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.2

Network

TechnologyGSM / HSPA

Battery

TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

Connectivity

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCNo
Infrared portYes
RadioFM radio, recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0

Color

ColorsShadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), Aqua Green (Lake Green)

Launch

Announced2021, March 04
StatusAvailable. Released 2021, March 16

If you want to buy it at a cheap rate, you can get it from us. Not only at a cheap rate but also we are giving home delivery features throughout Bangladesh. Within 5-7 working days you will get your desirable phone. So, please contact us, if you need one. Note: We don’t claim that all information is accurate here.

