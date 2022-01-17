Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 ৳ 19,999 ৳ 19,299
Released 2021, March 16
178.8g, 8.3mm thickness Android 11, MIUI 12 64GB/128GB storage, microSDXC 1-year official warranty product Xiaomi note 10 prices in Bangladesh
SKU: Xiaomi note 10
Category: Xiaomi
Specification Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Platform
OS Android 11, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) GPU Adreno 612 Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio Display
Type Super AMOLED, 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm 2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 PPI density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Body
Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection (market/region dependent) MAIN CAMERA
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SELFIE CAMERA
Single 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.2 Network Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised) Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC No Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0 Color
Colors Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), Aqua Green (Lake Green) Launch
Announced 2021, March 04 Status Available. Released 2021, March 16
