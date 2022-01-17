Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Poco X3

৳25,999.00
Brand: Xiaomi

  • OS
    Android 10, MIUI 12
  • CPU
    Octa-core
  • Display
    6.67 inches
  • Camera
    Main:(64+13+2+2)MP; Front:20MP
  • Memory
    6GB/8GB; 64GB/128GB
  • Battery
    6000 mAh
  • Released
    September, 2020
  • Status
    Available

Xiaomi Poco X3 – Full Specifications & Features

General

BrandXiaomi
ModelPoco X3
StatusAvailable
PriceOfficial (6GB/64GB)৳ 25,999 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 27,999
Unofficial (6GB/64GB)৳ 21,500 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 25,000

Launch

AnnouncedSeptember 2020
ReleasedSeptember 2020

Network

Network TypeGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Network1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes

Performance

Operating System (OS)Android 10
OS VersionAndroid 10, MIUI 12
CPUOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Display

Display TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
Screen Size6.67 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
Pixel Density395 ppi
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MultitouchYes

Main Camera

Camera64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Resolution4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera

Camera20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video Resolution1080p@30fps

Body

Body TypeGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.40 in)
Weight225 g
Sim CardHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsCobalt Blue, Shadow Gray

Storage

RAM6GB/8GB
Internal Storage64GB/128GB
External CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Connectivity

WiFiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo

Battery

Battery TypeNon-removable
Capacity6000 mAh
ChargingFast charging 33W

Multimedia

FM RadioYes
AudioMP4, M4V, MKV, XVID, WAV, AAC, MP3, FLAC
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackYes

Sensors

FingerprintYes
AccelerometerYes
GyroscopeYes
ProximityYes
CompassYes
Other SensorsHall sensor, Ambient light sensor

More

Made ByChina

Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Bangladesh

ModelXiaomi Poco X3
Official Price৳25,999 (6GB/64GB) I 27,999 (6GB/128GB)
Unofficial Price৳22,500 (6GB/64GB) I 25,000 (6GB/128GB)
StatusAvailable
Release DateSeptember 2020

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Bangladesh starts from BDT Official (6GB/64GB)৳ 25,999 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 27,999. Xiaomi Poco X3 smartphone was launched in September 2020. Xiaomi Poco X3 comes in Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray colors in different online stores and Xiaomi authorized shops in Bangladesh.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Features Review and Details

Performance and Storage:
Xiaomi Poco X3 runs on Android 10, MIUI 12, and is powered by Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm). The smartphone comes in 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB built-in storage capacity.

Design and Display:
The phone has a 6.67” display, with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 395 PPI. The screen-to-body ratio of about 84.6%. It measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.40 in) and weight 225 grams.

Camera:
The rear camera of Xiaomi Poco X3 comprises a 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF, and 13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), and a 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). It features a 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm selfie camera at the front.

Battery and Charging:
Xiaomi Poco X3 is backed by a 6000 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity and Sensors:
Connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, GPS, 2G, 3G, and 4G (with support for the band used by some LTE networks in Bangladesh). The phone’s sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, mass storage device, USB charging, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, Compass, Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor.

