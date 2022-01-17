Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Poco X3

৳25,999.00

Brand: Xiaomi



Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core

6.67 inches

Main:(64+13+2+2)MP; Front:20MP

6GB/8GB; 64GB/128GB

6000 mAh

September, 2020

Available

Xiaomi Poco X3 – Full Specifications & Features

General

Brand Xiaomi Model Poco X3 Status Available Price Official (6GB/64GB)৳ 25,999 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 27,999

Unofficial (6GB/64GB)৳ 21,500 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 25,000

Launch

Announced September 2020 Released September 2020

Network

Network Type GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Network 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Performance

Operating System (OS) Android 10 OS Version Android 10, MIUI 12 CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618 Chipset Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Display

Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Screen Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio 20:9 Pixel Density 395 ppi Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Multitouch Yes

Main Camera

Camera 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Resolution 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera

Camera 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR, panorama Video Resolution 1080p@30fps

Body

Body Type Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.40 in) Weight 225 g Sim Card Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Colors Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray

Storage

RAM 6GB/8GB Internal Storage 64GB/128GB External Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Connectivity

WiFi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No

Battery

Battery Type Non-removable Capacity 6000 mAh Charging Fast charging 33W

Multimedia

FM Radio Yes Audio MP4, M4V, MKV, XVID, WAV, AAC, MP3, FLAC Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack Yes

Sensors

Fingerprint Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Proximity Yes Compass Yes Other Sensors Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor

More

Made By China

Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Bangladesh

Model Xiaomi Poco X3 Official Price ৳25,999 (6GB/64GB) I 27,999 (6GB/128GB) Unofficial Price ৳22,500 (6GB/64GB) I 25,000 (6GB/128GB) Status Available Release Date September 2020

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Bangladesh starts from BDT Official (6GB/64GB)৳ 25,999 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 27,999. Xiaomi Poco X3 smartphone was launched in September 2020. Xiaomi Poco X3 comes in Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray colors in different online stores and Xiaomi authorized shops in Bangladesh.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Features Review and Details

Performance and Storage:

Xiaomi Poco X3 runs on Android 10, MIUI 12, and is powered by Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm). The smartphone comes in 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB built-in storage capacity.

Design and Display:

The phone has a 6.67” display, with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 395 PPI. The screen-to-body ratio of about 84.6%. It measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.40 in) and weight 225 grams.

Camera:

The rear camera of Xiaomi Poco X3 comprises a 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF, and 13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), and a 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). It features a 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm selfie camera at the front.

Battery and Charging:

Xiaomi Poco X3 is backed by a 6000 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity and Sensors:

Connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, GPS, 2G, 3G, and 4G (with support for the band used by some LTE networks in Bangladesh). The phone’s sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, mass storage device, USB charging, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, Compass, Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor.