Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Bangladesh starts from BDT Official (6GB/64GB)৳ 25,999 I (6GB/128GB)৳ 27,999. Xiaomi Poco X3 smartphone was launched in September 2020. Xiaomi Poco X3 comes in Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray colors in different online stores and Xiaomi authorized shops in Bangladesh.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Features Review and Details
Performance and Storage: Xiaomi Poco X3 runs on Android 10, MIUI 12, and is powered by Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm). The smartphone comes in 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB built-in storage capacity.
Design and Display: The phone has a 6.67” display, with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 395 PPI. The screen-to-body ratio of about 84.6%. It measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.40 in) and weight 225 grams.
Camera: The rear camera of Xiaomi Poco X3 comprises a 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF, and 13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), and a 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). It features a 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm selfie camera at the front.
Battery and Charging: Xiaomi Poco X3 is backed by a 6000 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support.
Connectivity and Sensors: Connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, GPS, 2G, 3G, and 4G (with support for the band used by some LTE networks in Bangladesh). The phone’s sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, mass storage device, USB charging, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, Compass, Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor.