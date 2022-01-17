Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

৳28,999.00
Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Latest Devices

  • Released: March 18, 2021 (Official)
  • Display: 6.67 inches (1080×2400)
  • Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery: 5020 mAh
  • Storage: 64GB + 128GB
  • RAM: 6GB + 8GB

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – Specification

General

  • BrandXiaomi
  • ModelRedmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • ReleasedMarch 18, 2021 (Official)
  • StatusAvailable
  • Official Price৳.28,999Tk (6GB+128GB)
    ৳.30,999Tk (8GB+128GB)
  • Unofficial Price৳.24,800Tk (6GB+128GB)
    ৳.27,200Tk (8GB+128GB)

Design

  • DimensionsHeight: 164.5 mm
    Width: 76.2 mm
    Thickness: 8.1 mm
  • Weight192 grams
  • Build MaterialFront: Glass
    Back: Glass
  • WaterproofsIP53, Dust & Splash Protection
  • ColoursDark Night
    Glacial Blue
    Vintage Bronze

Display

  • Display TypeFHD+ Super AMOLED
  • Screen Size6.67 inches
  • Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Screen-to-body Ratio85.7%
  • ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Pixel Density395 ppi
  • Aspect Ratio20:9
  • Touch ScreenCapacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Features120Hz (Refresh Rate)
    HDR10
    1200 Nits (Brightness)

Main Camera

  • Camera SystemQuad Camera
  • Resolution108MP, f/1.9, (Primary Camera)
    8MP, f/2.2, (Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera)
    5MP, f/2.4, (Macro Camera)
    2MP, f/2.4, (Depth Camera)
  • AutoFocus
  • FlashYes, LED Flash
  • Video4K@30fps
    1080p@30/60/120fps
    720p@960fps
  • FeaturesDigital Zoom
    Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)
    HDR
    Panorama
    Autofocus
    Face detection
    Touch focus
    Continuous Shooting

Selfie Camera

  • Camera SystemSingle Camera
  • Resolution16MP, f/2.5
    (Primary Camera)
  • FeaturesPanorama
  • Video1080p@30fps

Performance

  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
    MIUI 12
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)
  • ProcessorOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
  • GraphicsAdreno 618
  • RAM6GB + 8GB

Storage

  • Internal Memory64GB + 128GB
  • Memory Card SlotMicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
  • External Memory SupportYes, Up to 512GB
  • USB OTG Support

Battery

  • TypeLi-Polymer
  • Capacity5020 mAh
  • Charging33W Fast Charging (100% in 75 min)
  • Fast Charging
  • PlacementNon-removable

Network

  • TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
  • 2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
  • 3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
  • 4G Network1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 40, 41
  • SIMDual-SIM
  • SIM Card SizesSIM1: Nano
    SIM2: Nano
  • SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)

Connectivity

  • WiFiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
  • WiFi FeaturesWi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Bluetooth Version5.1
  • GPSYes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou
  • NFC
  • USBType-C 2.0
  • Support Wireless Charging

Multimedia

  • LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
  • FM RadioUnspecified
  • Headphone Jack

Features

  • Fingerprint SensorYes, fingerprint (side-mounted)
  • Other SensorsAmbient Light Sensor
    Accelerometer
    Gyroscope
    Proximity
    Electronic Compass

What’s Inside the Box?

  • In the BoxRedmi Note 10 Pro Max
    Protective Case
    33W Power Adapter
    USB Type-C Cable
    SIM Ejector Tool
    Documentation

OUR RATING

The overall rating is based on a review by our editors.8.3

  • Design9 / 10
  • Display8 / 10
  • Camera8 / 10
  • Battery8 / 10
  • Performance8 / 10
  • Usability9 / 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh & Specifications (Highlights)

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest smartphone called the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the month of March 2021. This Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with great features and also its impressive performance.

Before we jump into the full specs let’s take a look at what key features are included on this Redmi device from Xiaomi.

Key Features

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)
Octa-Core processor
Display6.67-inch Super AMOLED
120Hz (Refresh Rate)
CameraRear: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front: 16MP
Battery5020 mAh
33W Fast Charging
RAM6GB + 8GB
Storage64GB + 128GB

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021. This phone is powered by an Octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm) chipset, starting with 6GB+8GB of RAM and 64GB+128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, having a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a bezel-less punch-hole display. This Redmi device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a pixel density of 395ppi with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with a quad-camera setup including 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an LED flashlight. Also, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Among the camera features it supports, HDR, Panorama, Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and more.

For power consumption, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is equipped with a massive 5020 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with the support of 33W fast charging. This device supports a USB Type-C port and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs with Android Version 11 based-MIUI 12 operating system. The device comes in three color variants – Dark Night, Glacial Blue & Vintage Bronze.

Now let’s talk about the price and its availability:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is now officially available in Bangladesh and here are the details of prices and availability below:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal Storage. For the 8GB+128GB variant, it will cost 30,999Tk.

You can purchase this smartphone from Xiaomi’s official store in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: We also do not guarantee that the specifications are 100% accurate. Most of the specs were collected from the official sites of each brand and some other trusted sources. Learn more

FAQs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

When was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max released?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021.

Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support 5G?

No, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max doesn’t support the 5G network.

Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support Fast Charging?

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max supports 33W fast charging.

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max waterproof?

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is waterproof.

What is the price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in Bangladesh?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

