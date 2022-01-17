Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
৳28,999.00
Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Latest Devices
- Released: March 18, 2021 (Official)
- Display: 6.67 inches (1080×2400)
- Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Battery: 5020 mAh
- Storage: 64GB + 128GB
- RAM: 6GB + 8GB
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – Specification
General
- BrandXiaomi
- ModelRedmi Note 10 Pro Max
- ReleasedMarch 18, 2021 (Official)
- StatusAvailable
- Official Price৳.28,999Tk (6GB+128GB)
৳.30,999Tk (8GB+128GB)
- Unofficial Price৳.24,800Tk (6GB+128GB)
৳.27,200Tk (8GB+128GB)
Design
- DimensionsHeight: 164.5 mm
Width: 76.2 mm
Thickness: 8.1 mm
- Weight192 grams
- Build MaterialFront: Glass
Back: Glass
- WaterproofsIP53, Dust & Splash Protection
- ColoursDark Night
Glacial Blue
Vintage Bronze
Display
- Display TypeFHD+ Super AMOLED
- Screen Size6.67 inches
- Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
- Screen-to-body Ratio85.7%
- ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
- Pixel Density395 ppi
- Aspect Ratio20:9
- Touch ScreenCapacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Features120Hz (Refresh Rate)
HDR10
1200 Nits (Brightness)
Main Camera
- Camera SystemQuad Camera
- Resolution108MP, f/1.9, (Primary Camera)
8MP, f/2.2, (Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera)
5MP, f/2.4, (Macro Camera)
2MP, f/2.4, (Depth Camera)
- AutoFocus
- FlashYes, LED Flash
- Video4K@30fps
1080p@30/60/120fps
720p@960fps
- FeaturesDigital Zoom
Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)
HDR
Panorama
Autofocus
Face detection
Touch focus
Continuous Shooting
Selfie Camera
- Camera SystemSingle Camera
- Resolution16MP, f/2.5
(Primary Camera)
- FeaturesPanorama
- Video1080p@30fps
Performance
- Operating SystemAndroid 11
MIUI 12
- ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)
- ProcessorOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
- GraphicsAdreno 618
- RAM6GB + 8GB
Storage
- Internal Memory64GB + 128GB
- Memory Card SlotMicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
- External Memory SupportYes, Up to 512GB
- USB OTG Support
Battery
- TypeLi-Polymer
- Capacity5020 mAh
- Charging33W Fast Charging (100% in 75 min)
- Fast Charging
- PlacementNon-removable
Network
- TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
- 2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
- 3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
- 4G Network1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 40, 41
- SIMDual-SIM
- SIM Card SizesSIM1: Nano
SIM2: Nano
- SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
Connectivity
- WiFiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
- WiFi FeaturesWi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
- Bluetooth Version5.1
- GPSYes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou
- NFC
- USBType-C 2.0
- Support Wireless Charging
Multimedia
- LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
- FM RadioUnspecified
- Headphone Jack
Features
- Fingerprint SensorYes, fingerprint (side-mounted)
- Other SensorsAmbient Light Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Proximity
Electronic Compass
What’s Inside the Box?
- In the BoxRedmi Note 10 Pro Max
Protective Case
33W Power Adapter
USB Type-C Cable
SIM Ejector Tool
Documentation
OUR RATING
The overall rating is based on a review by our editors.8.3
- Design9 / 10
- Display8 / 10
- Camera8 / 10
- Battery8 / 10
- Performance8 / 10
- Usability9 / 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh & Specifications (Highlights)
Xiaomi has officially launched its latest smartphone called the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the month of March 2021. This Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with great features and also its impressive performance.
Before we jump into the full specs let’s take a look at what key features are included on this Redmi device from Xiaomi.
Key Features
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)
Octa-Core processor
|Display
|6.67-inch Super AMOLED
120Hz (Refresh Rate)
|Camera
|Rear: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front: 16MP
|Battery
|5020 mAh
33W Fast Charging
|RAM
|6GB + 8GB
|Storage
|64GB + 128GB
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021. This phone is powered by an Octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm) chipset, starting with 6GB+8GB of RAM and 64GB+128GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, having a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a bezel-less punch-hole display. This Redmi device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a pixel density of 395ppi with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
This Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with a quad-camera setup including 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an LED flashlight. Also, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Among the camera features it supports, HDR, Panorama, Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and more.
For power consumption, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is equipped with a massive 5020 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with the support of 33W fast charging. This device supports a USB Type-C port and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs with Android Version 11 based-MIUI 12 operating system. The device comes in three color variants – Dark Night, Glacial Blue & Vintage Bronze.
Now let’s talk about the price and its availability:
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is now officially available in Bangladesh and here are the details of prices and availability below:
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal Storage. For the 8GB+128GB variant, it will cost 30,999Tk.
You can purchase this smartphone from Xiaomi’s official store in Bangladesh.
Disclaimer: We also do not guarantee that the specifications are 100% accurate. Most of the specs were collected from the official sites of each brand and some other trusted sources. Learn more
FAQs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
When was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max released?
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021.
Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support 5G?
No, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max doesn’t support the 5G network.
Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support Fast Charging?
Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max supports 33W fast charging.
Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max waterproof?
Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is waterproof.
What is the price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in Bangladesh?
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.