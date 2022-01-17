Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Released : March 18, 2021 (Official)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – Specification

General

Design

Display

Main Camera

Selfie Camera

Performance

Storage

Battery

Network

Connectivity

Multimedia

Features

What’s Inside the Box?

OUR RATING

The overall rating is based on a review by our editors.8.3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh & Specifications (Highlights)

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest smartphone called the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the month of March 2021. This Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with great features and also its impressive performance.

Before we jump into the full specs let’s take a look at what key features are included on this Redmi device from Xiaomi.

Key Features

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)

Octa-Core processor Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED

120Hz (Refresh Rate) Camera Rear: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front: 16MP Battery 5020 mAh

33W Fast Charging RAM 6GB + 8GB Storage 64GB + 128GB

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021. This phone is powered by an Octa-core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm) chipset, starting with 6GB+8GB of RAM and 64GB+128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, having a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a bezel-less punch-hole display. This Redmi device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a pixel density of 395ppi with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with a quad-camera setup including 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an LED flashlight. Also, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Among the camera features it supports, HDR, Panorama, Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), and more.

For power consumption, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is equipped with a massive 5020 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with the support of 33W fast charging. This device supports a USB Type-C port and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs with Android Version 11 based-MIUI 12 operating system. The device comes in three color variants – Dark Night, Glacial Blue & Vintage Bronze.

Now let’s talk about the price and its availability:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is now officially available in Bangladesh and here are the details of prices and availability below:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal Storage. For the 8GB+128GB variant, it will cost 30,999Tk.

You can purchase this smartphone from Xiaomi’s official store in Bangladesh.

FAQs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

When was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max released?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was first released on 18 March 2021.

Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support 5G?

No, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max doesn’t support the 5G network.

Does Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max support Fast Charging?

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max supports 33W fast charging.

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max waterproof?

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is waterproof.

What is the price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in Bangladesh?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in Bangladesh is officially 28,999Tk with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.