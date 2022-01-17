Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Brand: Xiaomi Status: Available 

Official Price: ৳17,499

Variant: (3GB+32GB) ৳17,499 | (4GB+64GB) ৳18,999 | (4GB+128GB) ৳20,999 |

Unofficial Price: ৳13,500

Variant: Unofficial (4GB+64GB) CN ৳13,500 | (4GB+64GB) GB ৳16,500 | (4GB+64GB) IND ৳17,000 | (4GB+64GB) CN ৳15,000 | (6GB+128GB) IND ৳20,000

  • Released September 2019
  • OS Android v9.0
  • Display 6.3″ 1080 x 2340p
  • Rear Camera 48+8+2+2MP
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • RAM 3GB, Snapdragon 665
  • ROM 32GB
  • Battery Li-Po 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a completely bezel-less. It is the most popular smartphone in this time this price segment. The phone comes with amazing features. It offers a quad rear camera setup, Fast Charging support, powerful processor, and premium design. The bezel-less display provides a great viewing experience and it comes with a dot notch on top. it has a quad rear camera setup. This phone’s performance, design, camera quality is good. It comes with a slim body that sits comfortably on the palms of the handle. Provide a great performance, it is powered with a decent battery backup to keep it running.

Cameras and Display:

The Redmi Note 8 used 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a density of 409 PPI. The phone has 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras with LED flash and a 13MP selfie camera. You can record videos with a 2160p resolution and @30fps. The Phone primary camera clicks awesome pictures while the selfie camera clicks immersive pictures

Performance and Storage:

The Redmi Note 8 runs with Android 9.0 (Pie). This phone packs a Snapdragon 665 Chipset with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is powered by Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor. It has also Adreno 610 GPU Which provides a good Experience to all heavy normal users and gamers. The device comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage options that are expandable nano microSD cards (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Xiaomi is selling two defend colors of Redmi Note 8 Crystal Green and Crystal Blue.

Battery and Connectivity:

The Xiaomi Note 8 comes with a Non-Removable Li-Poly (Lithium Polymer) 4000mAH Battery with 18w Fast Charging supported which provides 24 hours of backup on 3G usage. Above all, the phone must be a good choice for you. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 include a dual SIM device that supports 4G VoLTE. and Other options include Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, USB Type-C, MicroUSB 2.0, etc. Read more

OUR RATING

The overall rating is based on a review by our experts7

  • Battery7 / 10
  • Camera8 / 10
  • Display6 / 10
  • Performance7 / 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Full Specifications

General

Device TypeSmartphone
BrandXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 8
StatusAvailable

Launch

AnnouncedAugust 2019
ReleasedAvailable. September 2019

Network

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Network1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40
1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps
GPRS
EDGE
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10, MIUI 12
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610

Display

Display TypeIPS LCD
Size6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
Pixel Density~409 PPI density
Touch Screen~81.7% screen-to-body ratio
Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Multitouch

Design

Dimensions158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm (6.23 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight190 (6.70 oz)
ColorsNeptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, Cosmic Purple
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame

Storage

Internal Storage32/64/128 GB (ROM)
Storage TypeeMMC 5.1
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
RAM (Memory)3/4/6 GB (RAM)
USB OTG Support

Main Camera

Resolution48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor
Autofocus
FlashLED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video Resolution4K@30fps

Selfie Camera

Resolution13 MP, f/2.0
FeaturesHDR, panorama
FlashNo
Video Resolution1080p @30fps, 1920×1080 pixels

Multimedia

FM Radio
Loudspeaker
Alert TypesYes
Ring TonesYes
3.5mm jackYes

Connectivity

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Infrared
Wi-fi Hotspot
NFC
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
USB Type-C

Features

SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM
BrowserHTML5
Java Support

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Poly (Lithium Polymer)
Capacity4000 mAh
Wireless Charging
ChargingFast battery charging 18W
Quick Charging
PlacementNon-removable

More

Made byChina
Fingerprint Sensor
Fingerprint Sensor PositionRear-mounted

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Price & Release Date in Bangladesh

NameXiaomi Redmi Note 8
Market StatusAvailable
PriceBDT. 17,499(Official)
Launch DateSeptember 2019
VariantRAM: 3GB + ROM: 32GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 official price in Bangladesh starting at BDT. 17,499. The Xiaomi Redmi Note8 is available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, And Cosmic Purple color variants in online stores, and Xiaomi showrooms in Bangladesh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Your Question and Our Opinion

Q. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Available in Bangladesh Market?

A. Yes, currently Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is officially available in Bangladesh.

Q. What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in Bangladesh?

A. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Bangladesh is Tk. 17,499 (Official).

Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 fast Charging?

A. Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 4000mAh Battery with 18W Fast charging.

Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 support a 5G network?

A. No, It does not support the 5G network. But It supports 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

