Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Brand: Xiaomi Status: Available

Official Price: ৳17,499

Variant: (3GB+32GB) ৳17,499 | (4GB+64GB) ৳18,999 | (4GB+128GB) ৳20,999 |

Unofficial Price: ৳13,500

Variant: Unofficial (4GB+64GB) CN ৳13,500 | (4GB+64GB) GB ৳16,500 | (4GB+64GB) IND ৳17,000 | (4GB+64GB) CN ৳15,000 | (6GB+128GB) IND ৳20,000

Released September 2019

OS Android v9.0

Display 6.3″ 1080 x 2340p

Rear Camera 48+8+2+2MP

Front Camera 13MP

RAM 3GB, Snapdragon 665

ROM 32GB

Battery Li-Po 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a completely bezel-less. It is the most popular smartphone in this time this price segment. The phone comes with amazing features. It offers a quad rear camera setup, Fast Charging support, powerful processor, and premium design. The bezel-less display provides a great viewing experience and it comes with a dot notch on top. it has a quad rear camera setup. This phone’s performance, design, camera quality is good. It comes with a slim body that sits comfortably on the palms of the handle. Provide a great performance, it is powered with a decent battery backup to keep it running.

Cameras and Display:

The Redmi Note 8 used 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a density of 409 PPI. The phone has 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras with LED flash and a 13MP selfie camera. You can record videos with a 2160p resolution and @30fps. The Phone primary camera clicks awesome pictures while the selfie camera clicks immersive pictures

Performance and Storage:

The Redmi Note 8 runs with Android 9.0 (Pie). This phone packs a Snapdragon 665 Chipset with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is powered by Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor. It has also Adreno 610 GPU Which provides a good Experience to all heavy normal users and gamers. The device comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage options that are expandable nano microSD cards (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Xiaomi is selling two defend colors of Redmi Note 8 Crystal Green and Crystal Blue.

Battery and Connectivity:

The Xiaomi Note 8 comes with a Non-Removable Li-Poly (Lithium Polymer) 4000mAH Battery with 18w Fast Charging supported which provides 24 hours of backup on 3G usage. Above all, the phone must be a good choice for you. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 include a dual SIM device that supports 4G VoLTE. and Other options include Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, USB Type-C, MicroUSB 2.0, etc. Read more

OUR RATING

The overall rating is based on a review by our experts

Battery 7 / 10

Camera 8 / 10

Display 6 / 10

Performance7 / 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Full Specifications

General

Device Type Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Model Redmi Note 8 Status Available

Launch

Announced August 2019 Released Available. September 2019

Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Network 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40

1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps GPRS EDGE SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Performance

Operating System Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Display

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio Pixel Density ~409 PPI density Touch Screen ~81.7% screen-to-body ratio Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Multitouch

Design

Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm (6.23 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 190 (6.70 oz) Colors Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, Cosmic Purple Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame

Storage

Internal Storage 32/64/128 GB (ROM) Storage Type eMMC 5.1 Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) RAM (Memory) 3/4/6 GB (RAM) USB OTG Support

Main Camera

Resolution 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)

2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor Autofocus Flash LED Flash Features HDR, panorama Video Resolution 4K@30fps

Selfie Camera

Resolution 13 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR, panorama Flash No Video Resolution 1080p @30fps, 1920×1080 pixels

Multimedia

FM Radio Loudspeaker Alert Types Yes Ring Tones Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Connectivity

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Infrared Wi-fi Hotspot NFC USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go USB Type-C

Features

Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM Browser HTML5 Java Support

Battery

Battery Type Li-Poly (Lithium Polymer) Capacity 4000 mAh Wireless Charging Charging Fast battery charging 18W Quick Charging Placement Non-removable

More

Made by China Fingerprint Sensor Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear-mounted

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Price & Release Date in Bangladesh

Name Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Market Status Available Price BDT. 17,499(Official) Launch Date September 2019 Variant RAM: 3GB + ROM: 32GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 official price in Bangladesh starting at BDT. 17,499. The Xiaomi Redmi Note8 is available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, And Cosmic Purple color variants in online stores, and Xiaomi showrooms in Bangladesh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Your Question and Our Opinion

Q. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Available in Bangladesh Market?

A. Yes, currently Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is officially available in Bangladesh.

Q. What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in Bangladesh?

A. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Bangladesh is Tk. 17,499 (Official).

Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 fast Charging?

A. Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 4000mAh Battery with 18W Fast charging.

Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 support a 5G network?

A. No, It does not support the 5G network. But It supports 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.