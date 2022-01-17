Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Brand: Xiaomi Status: Available
Official Price: ৳17,499
Variant: (3GB+32GB) ৳17,499 | (4GB+64GB) ৳18,999 | (4GB+128GB) ৳20,999 |
Unofficial Price: ৳13,500
Variant: Unofficial (4GB+64GB) CN ৳13,500 | (4GB+64GB) GB ৳16,500 | (4GB+64GB) IND ৳17,000 | (4GB+64GB) CN ৳15,000 | (6GB+128GB) IND ৳20,000
- Released September 2019
- OS Android v9.0
- Display 6.3″ 1080 x 2340p
- Rear Camera 48+8+2+2MP
- Front Camera 13MP
- RAM 3GB, Snapdragon 665
- ROM 32GB
- Battery Li-Po 4000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Details
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a completely bezel-less. It is the most popular smartphone in this time this price segment. The phone comes with amazing features. It offers a quad rear camera setup, Fast Charging support, powerful processor, and premium design. The bezel-less display provides a great viewing experience and it comes with a dot notch on top. it has a quad rear camera setup. This phone’s performance, design, camera quality is good. It comes with a slim body that sits comfortably on the palms of the handle. Provide a great performance, it is powered with a decent battery backup to keep it running.
Cameras and Display:
The Redmi Note 8 used 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a density of 409 PPI. The phone has 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras with LED flash and a 13MP selfie camera. You can record videos with a 2160p resolution and @30fps. The Phone primary camera clicks awesome pictures while the selfie camera clicks immersive pictures
Performance and Storage:
The Redmi Note 8 runs with Android 9.0 (Pie). This phone packs a Snapdragon 665 Chipset with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is powered by Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor. It has also Adreno 610 GPU Which provides a good Experience to all heavy normal users and gamers. The device comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage options that are expandable nano microSD cards (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Xiaomi is selling two defend colors of Redmi Note 8 Crystal Green and Crystal Blue.
Battery and Connectivity:
The Xiaomi Note 8 comes with a Non-Removable Li-Poly (Lithium Polymer) 4000mAH Battery with 18w Fast Charging supported which provides 24 hours of backup on 3G usage. Above all, the phone must be a good choice for you. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 include a dual SIM device that supports 4G VoLTE. and Other options include Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, USB Type-C, MicroUSB 2.0, etc. Read more
OUR RATING
The overall rating is based on a review by our experts7
- Battery7 / 10
- Camera8 / 10
- Display6 / 10
- Performance7 / 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Full Specifications
General
|Device Type
|Smartphone
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Redmi Note 8
|Status
|Available
Launch
|Announced
|August 2019
|Released
|Available. September 2019
Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Network
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40
1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps
|GPRS
|EDGE
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Performance
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
Display
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
|Pixel Density
|~409 PPI density
|Touch Screen
|~81.7% screen-to-body ratio
|Display Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Multitouch
Design
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm (6.23 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|190 (6.70 oz)
|Colors
|Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, Cosmic Purple
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
Storage
|Internal Storage
|32/64/128 GB (ROM)
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|RAM (Memory)
|3/4/6 GB (RAM)
|USB OTG Support
Main Camera
|Resolution
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor
|Autofocus
|Flash
|LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video Resolution
|4K@30fps
Selfie Camera
|Resolution
|13 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Flash
|No
|Video Resolution
|1080p @30fps, 1920×1080 pixels
Multimedia
|FM Radio
|Loudspeaker
|Alert Types
|Yes
|Ring Tones
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Infrared
|Wi-fi Hotspot
|NFC
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|USB Type-C
Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java Support
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Poly (Lithium Polymer)
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Wireless Charging
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|Quick Charging
|Placement
|Non-removable
More
|Made by
|China
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Fingerprint Sensor Position
|Rear-mounted
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Price & Release Date in Bangladesh
|Name
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
|Market Status
|Available
|Price
|BDT. 17,499(Official)
|Launch Date
|September 2019
|Variant
|RAM: 3GB + ROM: 32GB
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price in Bangladesh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 official price in Bangladesh starting at BDT. 17,499. The Xiaomi Redmi Note8 is available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black, Nebula Purple, And Cosmic Purple color variants in online stores, and Xiaomi showrooms in Bangladesh.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Your Question and Our Opinion
Q. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Available in Bangladesh Market?
A. Yes, currently Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is officially available in Bangladesh.
Q. What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in Bangladesh?
A. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Bangladesh is Tk. 17,499 (Official).
Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 fast Charging?
A. Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 4000mAh Battery with 18W Fast charging.
Q. Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 support a 5G network?
A. No, It does not support the 5G network. But It supports 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.