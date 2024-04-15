You are here: Home >> Health    >> Gym and Fitness >>  Shah Sports – Leading sports & fitness store in Bangladesh

SINCE 1943! Over the last 75 years, our focus has always been-and will continue to be-delivering a quality experience with our equipment. We understand that our products are an investment and we source them to keep pace with your own long-term fitness goals.

OUR STRENGTH, OUR PARTNERS
A wide variety of fitness goods and equipment from around to globe to meet the needs of our clients.

Website https://www.shahsports.com.bd/
Address223/A, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Gulshan Link Road, Dhaka-1208
